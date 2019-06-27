"Самый ужасный": Сильвестр Сталлоне назвал свой худший фильм
Знаменитый голливудский актер Сильвестр Сталлоне, который активно продолжает свою кинокарьеру, опубликовал новую запись в своем Instagram, где рассказал о худшем фильме, в котором ему приходилось сниматься.
По словам актера, такой лентой стала План Побега 2, выпущенная в 2018-ом году. Сталлоне поведал, что она была снята за 17 дней и ночей беспрерывной работы, вся команда находилась под давлением, а все драки, показанные там, были сняты без постановки, так что актеры даже не знали, какой следующий удар их ждет. "План Побега 2 был самым ужасном произведенным фильмом, в котором мне не посчастливилось сниматься", - заявил актер.
Here I am with my lifetime friend , and Director , JOHN HERZFELD , Who directed the upcoming film Escape Plan 3 - The Extractors ! Escape Plan 2 WAS TRULY THE MOST HORRIBLY PRODUCED FILM I have ever had the misfortune to be in , but this new film was made in an extraordinarily short amount of time , 17 nights , dusk till dawn , no breaks , we ate while we worked!!!! The Crew were under unbelievable pressure. . Proud of them! But I wanted this battle be as realistic as possible. I showed up on the site for the big final fight scene that takes place in a very very old cell that is 9‘ x 7 ... they had spent all this time choreographing this Martial arts type of combat. I said forget it. Why don’t we go in there and just let it rip. Like a real fight!!!! . Nobody does this anymore ... NO CUTS! ONE LONG TAKE - No choreography, so you don’t know what’s coming until it hits you. I asked the other actor who has a lot of guts,Devon Sawa , If he was game? I said it’s gonna hurt and he replayed “ bring it “ . So what you see us a portion of the brawl that is completely non - choreographed , spontaneous , again, with no cuts , And no idea , and what punches were coming! The other actor Devon , plays the killer who has accused me of murdering his father which is not true ! Without a doubt the only fight I’ve ever done in my entire career without choreography or without knowing what’s coming !! No one does this anymore - gotta a little adventurous !!! And nuts ... This was tough but worth it! And what I believe makes the audience APPRECIATE the effort and authenticity .... Arriving July 2…. AND It is available on pay-per-view ! KEEP PUNCHING ! #Escape plan 3 THE EXTRACTORS #GrindStone #LionsgateFilms
Сталлоне пообещал, что фильм План Побега 3 будет намного лучше. Он стартует в прокате с 11 июля.
