В сети показали ранний концепт костюма Черной пантеры
Дизайнер фильма Черная пантера Джерад Маранц поделился концептуальными рисунками костюма супергероя
По словам Маранца, в своих концептах он отталкивался от оригинального дизайна, который использовался в фильме Первый мститель: Противостояние. “Мне хотелось по минимуму задействовать броню и поиграться с тканью. Идея с полумаской мне тоже очень нравится”, - отметил дизайнер.
Early #blackpanthermovie #blackpanther #conceptart I was on the movie briefly working under the direction of the head of visual development @ryan_meinerding_art I tried to incorporate Ryan’s design language he established in the original design from #captainamericacivilwar This pass was about using very minimal armor and really just seeing what we could do with fabric alone. The director wanted to see this option. In the early days of the comic black panther had a half mask briefly. Always an honor to work with the team over at #marvel and I am so excited that the movie is getting acclaim it deserves. #mcu #marvelcinematicuniverse #zbrush #keyshot #comicbookmovie