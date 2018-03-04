Переключиться на мобильную версию

В сети показали ранний концепт костюма Черной пантеры

Как мог выглядеть герой
Костюм Черной пантеры мог выглядеть иначе
Костюм Черной пантеры мог выглядеть иначе
/Marvel

Дизайнер фильма Черная пантера Джерад Маранц поделился концептуальными рисунками костюма супергероя

По словам Маранца, в своих концептах он отталкивался от оригинального дизайна, который использовался в фильме Первый мститель: Противостояние. “Мне хотелось по минимуму задействовать броню и поиграться с тканью. Идея с полумаской мне тоже очень нравится”, - отметил дизайнер.

 

